NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish Wants Sixers Rival Knicks to Trade Him

Norristown, Pennsylvania-born NBA player Cam Reddish could find himself on a new team for the second time within a year’s span.

After attending Duke as a five-star prospect out of Westtown School in Westchester, Pennsylvania, Reddish entered the 2019 NBA Draft. Following his impressive Lone year with the Blue Devils, Reddish became the 10th overall pick in the draft, selected by the Atlanta Hawks.

Reddish began his NBA career with a career-high of 34 starts during the 2019-2020 season. At the time, the Hawks were a bottom-of-the-barrel Eastern Conference team.

