NBA Rumors: A Shocking Klay Thompson For Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Warriors Free Up Cap Space

NBA Rumors: A Shocking Klay Thompson For Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Warriors Free Up Cap Space

The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find a new home for Russell Westbrook, even though recent reports suggested that they feel ‘comfortable’ heading into training camp with Russ on the roster. However, that doesn’t mean they’ve made a final decision regarding Westbrook and could be looking for options to trade him elsewhere.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button