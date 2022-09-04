NBA Rumors: A Shocking Klay Thompson For Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Warriors Free Up Cap Space

The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find a new home for Russell Westbrook, even though recent reports suggested that they feel ‘comfortable’ heading into training camp with Russ on the roster. However, that doesn’t mean they’ve made a final decision regarding Westbrook and could be looking for options to trade him elsewhere.

The Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz have been mentioned as favorites to land Westbrook this offseason, but other teams could make a surprising run for the player, although they might not be keen to land the former MVP.

The Golden State Warriors have some big decisions to make this offseason, as they have several players demanding big contracts after another Incredible Championship run. Many have dropped the idea of ​​trading Andrew Wiggins, but others have also stated that parting ways with Klay Thompson might be a good idea for them.

A Klay Thompson For Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Both Lakers And Warriors

In a recent piece, Brady Klopfer of Golden State of Mind talked about some potential trades by the Golden State Warriors, mentioning Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract as a huge factor why the Dubs should at least consider making a move for him. Out of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Wiggins, and Thompson, Klopfer thinks Klay should be the one traded.

“Of course they could always go the route of keeping Green, Wiggins, and Poole, and instead offloading Klay Thompson’s contract. The only realistic way they could do that while getting back an expiring contract is to send him to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook, which … look, I’m just going to move on to the next question now,” Klopfer wrote.

He also explains that perhaps Klay isn’t the only realistic option they have, even mentioning Wiggins and Green to get more than just an expiring contract.

“The point of making a trade would be to lower their payroll. But they have to match salaries in a trade, which means they’re taking that money right back. So the only way they get anything worth while if they trade Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green is if they get back that salary on an expiring contract from a team that’s willing to throw in some exciting future assets as well,” he explained.

This would be a shocking move by the Warriors, as Klay has been a huge part of their success in the past 8 years. If Stephen Curry is the soul of the team, Klay is the heart, and it would be crazy to imagine the Dubs parting with Thompson now. Yet, anything can happen in the NBA, and this move would change a lot for the Lakers and Warriors.

