NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Wizards Enter Jae Crowder Trade Market

The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again.

Last year, Crowder appeared in 67 games for the Suns. Averaging a little under 30 minutes on the floor, the veteran produced nine points per game while draining 35 percent of his threes. In the playoffs, he put up nine points per game, hitting just 30 percent of his threes.

