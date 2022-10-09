NBA Rumor: Dallas Mavericks ‘Considering Making an Offer’ to Sign Facundo Campazzo?

Coming into training camp, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had a lot of confidence in his team’s ability to address its need for a third ball-handler/playmaker in-house.

“People forget we have Frank (Ntilikina), who will be better this year,” Cuban told DallasBasketball.com in August when asked about the Mavs’ specific need. “We went into last season with Luka (Doncic), (Jalen Brunson) and Frank and turned our season around more than a month before the trade deadline.”

Josh Green was another player the Mavs hoped could close the gap on their need for more playmaking off the bench. However, through two preseason games, it appears that Dallas might be changing its stance. Green and Ntilikina can still be useful role players for the Mavs throughout the season, but it will likely be more off-ball than on.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button