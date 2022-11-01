NBA Roundup: Jazz Stomp Memphis Grizzlies; Dallas Mavs Prep for Utah

NOV 1 NBA ROUNDUP; LOOK AHEAD TO MAVS-JAZZ

Dalton Trigg breaks down all the action that took place in the NBA last night on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Topics include the surging Utah Jazz blew out the Memphis Grizzlies, Trae Young had a game to forget in the Atlanta Hawks’ blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the young Detroit Pistons to remain unbeaten, and much, much more!

Listen to the entire Monday night Slate roundup, plus a look ahead to the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Jazz on Wednesday, right here:

