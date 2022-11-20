NBA roundup: Ja Morant out at least a week with an ankle injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has a sprained left ankle that will keep him out at least a week and possibly longer.

Memphis announced Saturday that Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain during Friday night’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Team officials said in a statement that Morant’s return timeline will be week-to-week with updates provided as appropriate.

Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.

The Grizzlies visit Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Memphis just got forward Jaren Jackson Jr. back this week from surgery in June on a stress fracture in his right foot, and the Grizzlies announced Tuesday that guard Desmond Bane sprained his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. after being hurt in a win over Minnesota on Nov. 11.

Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.6 points a game with Bane ranked 15th at the time of his injury averaging 24.7 points. Bane also is shooting 45.1% from three this season and ranks sixth with 46 made 3s.

BUCKS: Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night.

After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building.

Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP’s shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities.

One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.

The employee moved it back in place. Antetokounmpo then approached the staffer, had a quick exchange, and then shoved the ladder away, sending it crashing to the floor.

“I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form,” Antetokounmpo told Reporters afterwards. “I feel like today was just an unfortunate event that took place.”

CAVALIERS: Kevin Love could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb in Friday’s double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The five-time All-Star got hurt in the third quarter. Love scored six points and had seven rebounds in 24 minutes for Cleveland, which blew a late lead before winning 132-122 in double overtime.

The Cavs said X-rays taken Saturday confirmed the fracture. Love is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s home game against Miami, and it’s likely the 34-year-old could miss several games to give the thumb time to heal.

NETS: Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material.

The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on their injury report Saturday. He has missed the last eight games.

The team suspended the point guard for a minimum of five games without pay on Nov. 3 after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when he was questioned about his since-deleted post on his Twitter page.

Irving told SNY on Saturday: “I just want to apologize deeply for all my actions throughout the time that it’s been since the post was first put up. I’ve had a lot of time to think. But my focus, initially, if I could do it over, would be to heal and repair a lot of my close relationships with my Jewish relatives, brothers and sisters.”

76ERS: Guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night.

Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers’ win over Milwaukee. Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot.

Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia’s game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

“I’m great, life’s great,” Maxey said as he ate popcorn at his locker. “Still alive, so I’m happy.”

