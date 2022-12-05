NBA roundup: Davis scores 55 points to lead Lakers over Wizards, 130-119

WASHINGTON — Anthony Davis scored 55 points on a sizzling 22-of-30 shooting and added 17 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Washington Wizards 130-119 Sunday night.

After scoring 44 points against Milwaukee in his previous game, Davis came close to his career-high of 59 against Detroit in 2016.

Davis was 2 of 3 on 3-pointers and made all nine of his foul shots. They scored 31 points in the second half.

LeBron James had 29 points as the Lakers won their fourth straight road game. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games while trying to extricate themselves from a 2-10 start.

Washington lost leading scorer and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to an undisclosed injury with 8:31 to play in the first quarter. Beal sat on the bench after an early substitution, talked with a trainer, then went to the locker room. They did not return.

KNICKS 92, CAVALIERS 81: Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and New York snapped a five-game home losing streak by beating Cleveland.

The Knicks never trailed as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season.

Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field-goal percentage of 34.9%.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23 points and Darius Garland had 17.

PELICANS 121, NUGGETS 106: Jose Alvarado highlighted a crowd-stirring, career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and New Orleans won its fourth straight game by beating visiting Denver.

Alvarado, a high-energy fan favorite whose production has far exceeded expectations since he went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2021, came off the bench with the Pelicans trailing by 14 in the first quarter and immediately scored eight points during an 11-1 New Orleans run.

GRIZZLIES 122, PISTONS 112: And Morant scored 21 of his 33 points in the third quarter and visiting Memphis beat Detroit.

Morant added 10 assists to help Memphis win for the fourth time in five games. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. each scored 22 points and Brandon Clarke had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 18.

KINGS 110, BULLS 101: Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and Sacramento overcame Zach LaVine’s 41 points to beat visiting Chicago.

Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a team that has been dealing with them all season.

Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said that Imaging tests confirmed the diagnosis of an AC joint sprain. Wade didn’t score a point in 10 minutes before getting hurt.

The Cavs are still without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who will miss his fifth straight game Sunday night in New York because of a back injury.