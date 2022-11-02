NBA roundup: Butler takes over late as Heat rally past Warriors, 116-109

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led all scorers with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night.

Butler scored 23 points, including a three-point play with 1:48 left that put the Heat ahead to stay. Bam Adebayo added 19, Duncan Robinson had 17 and Kyle Lowry scored 13 for Miami, which won on Coach Erik Spoelstra’s 52nd birthday.

Curry had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for the Warriors, who dropped their third straight and dropped to 3-5 — 0-4 on the road. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points and Klay Thompson scored 19.

It was the 10th regular season triple-double for Curry. But it wasn’t enough, and a call that went Miami’s way denied him a chance to tie the game with 1:39 left.

Curry was hit on the hand by Butler as he tried a 3-pointer, with the Warriors down three. A foul was called, but overturned on review.

The Warriors didn’t score again, and lost a game where they led by 10 in the second half.

BULLS 108, NETS 99: Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading Chicago to a win at New York.

Kevin Durant had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, but Kyrie Irving managed only four points on 2-for-12 shooting. They missed all six 3-point attempts.

DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 for the Bulls, who outscored the Nets 31-19 in the final quarter.

THUNDER 116, MAGIC 108: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and Oklahoma City rallied from 15 points down in the second half to beat visiting Orlando for its fourth straight win.

Aleksej Pokusevski added 16 points for the Thunder, who improved to 4-3 and have a winning record for the first time since nine games into the 2020-21 season.

Wendell Carter, Jr. tied a career high with 30 points and Franz Wagner added 20 for Orlando. Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, had 15 points and eight rebounds.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: All-Star point guard Darius Garland went through his first full-contact practice since suffering a serious left eye injury and could return Wednesday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics.

Garland has been sidelined for five games since he was accidentally poked in the eye by Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. in the Oct. 19 season opener. Garland sustained a cut to his eyelid, and has been dealing with excessive swelling.

The 22-year-old took part in the Cavs’ workout on Tuesday and stayed on the floor afterward for extra drills with Cleveland’s assistant coaches.

The Cavs have gone 5-0 without Garland, who has been on Cleveland’s bench wearing dark sunglasses during his on-court absence.

Garland is listed as questionable for the Celtics game, and Coach JB Bickerstaff said his availability remains in doubt.

