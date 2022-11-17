NBA roundup: Big third quarter gives Raptors win over Miami, 112-104

TORONTO — OG Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three .

Fred VanVleet returned from illness to score 23 points to help Toronto extend its home winning streak to four. The Raptors are 6-1 at home this season.

Scottie Barnes added 19 points, Chris Boucher had 15 and Thad Young 12. Anunoby shot 13 for 18, matching his career high for field goals.

Miami’s Max Strus scored 20 points and Kyle Lowry had 19 against his former team. Gabe Vincent scored 16 points, Caleb Martin had 14, and Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic each had 11.

Butler shot 4 for 8, matching his fewest field-goal attempts of the season.

Butler missed a layup that would have tied it at 100 with 4:414 left, and Barnes scored at the other end to put Toronto up by four.

Boucher’s dunk with 2:03 left in the fourth quarter put the Raptors up 107-102, and he added a 3-pointer on Toronto’s next possession.

PACERS 125, HORNETS 113: Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and visiting Indiana beat Charlotte in a game in which Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle.

Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench, including Indiana’s first 10 points of the fourth quarter, and the Pacers won for the sixth time in eight games. Buddy Heild added 19 points.

TIMBERWOLVES 126, MAGIC 108: Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in with 30 and Minnesota built a 27-point lead in the first half in and rolled past Orlando.

THUNDER 121, WIZARDS 120: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as Oklahoma City won at Washington.

Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in the final quarters.

Kristips Porzingis scored 27 points for Washington, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

NOTES

NETS: After being suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team” Kyrie Irving is close to returning to action with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN.

Irving, who will miss his eighth consecutive game on Thursday when the Nets take on the Portland Trailblazers, could return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center.

“Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education,” National Basketball Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio told ESPN on Wednesday. “He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge.”

Irving was assigned to complete six benchmarks nearly two weeks ago after receiving a minimum five-game suspension for initially failing to apologize for posting a link to a film filled with antisemitism on his social media accounts.

Since then, Irving has posted an apology, met with Nets owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on separate occasions.

The Nets are 4-3 without Irving during the suspension. Irving’s absence – among other roster issues – has caused the Nets to struggle through the first 15 games of the season.

CAVALIERS: Cleveland swingman Dylan Windler could miss six more weeks with a right ankle injury, yet another medical setback for the former first-round pick whose career has been slowed by numerous injuries.

The Cavs said Windler, who has missed 12 games this season, recently received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection and will need at least one month to recover. He’s been put in a Stabilizing cast to help his rehab.

The 26-year-old Windler had been hoping for better health in his third season with Cleveland, which selected him with the No. 26 overall picks in 2019.

The former Belmont standout missed his entire rookie year with a stress fracture in his knee that required surgery. When he made his pro debut in 2020, Windler played just nine minutes in the opener before falling awkwardly and breaking his wrist. He came back later that season only to suffer a knee injury.

Windler played a career-high 50 games last season and appeared ready to finally be a full-time contributor before injuring his ankle in early October.

