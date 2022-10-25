NBA Roster Survey: Facts to know for the 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 NBA Roster Survey was released on Monday. The annual look at opening-night rosters is filled with information, including this season’s average height (6-foot-6.74), weight (217.62 pounds), experience (4.46 seasons) and age (26.01 years old) of an NBA player. These averages make Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks this season’s “Composite Player” — the NBA player who most closely resembles the average NBA player.

See below for all of the topics covered in the 2022-23 NBA Roster Survey.

Who is the tallest player in the NBA?

• Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanović is the tallest player on 2022-23 start-of-season rosters at 7-foot-4-inches. The next tallest player is 7-foot-3 forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis of the Washington Wizards. What is the average height of an NBA player? • Entering the 2022-23 season, the average height for an NBA player is 6-foot-6.74-inches. How much does the average NBA player weigh? • Entering the 2022-23 season, the average weight for an NBA player is 217.62 pounds. What is the average age of an NBA player? • Entering the 2022-23 season, the average age for an NBA player is 26.01 years old.

Who is the youngest player in the NBA?

• Detroit Pistons rookie center Jalen Duren is the youngest player on NBA start-of-season rosters at 18 years old. He turns 19 on Nov. 18. The second- and third-youngest players are 19-year-old Rookies who were born one day apart: New York Knicks guard Trevor Keels (born Aug. 26, 2003) and Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin (born Aug. 25, 2003) . They were teammates at Duke last season.

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?

• Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is the oldest player on the 2022-23 start-of-season rosters at 42 years old. Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala is the second oldest player at 38 years old. Four players are 37 years old: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers forward PJ Tucker, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Washington Wizards forward Taj Gibson.

What are the youngest teams in the NBA?

• The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the 2022-23 season as the youngest team in the NBA by age, with the average player 23.14 years old.

Oklahoma City Thunder – 23.14

San Antonio Spurs – 23.84

Orlando Magic – 23.94

Memphis Grizzlies – 24.27

Charlotte Hornets – 24.60

Portland Trail Blazers – 24.78

New York Knicks – 25.02

Detroit Pistons – 25.08

Indiana Pacers – 25.08

Atlanta Hawks – 25.23

Minnesota Timberwolves – 25.44

New Orleans Pelicans – 25.56

Utah Jazz – 25.86

Toronto Raptors – 25.88

Sacramento Kings – 25.97

What are the oldest teams in the NBA?

• The Milwaukee Bucks enter the 2022-23 season as the oldest team in the NBA by age, with the average player 29.47 years old.