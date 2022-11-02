NBA Rookies: Statistical Leaders Through October – NBA Draft Digest

With the October slate of games down, we finally have a big enough sample size to look deeper into how the 2022 NBA class has started.

Through eight games apiece, top overall selection Paolo Banchero and sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin lead the newest crop in scoring, averaging 21.8 and 20.4 points per game, respectively.

Both players have had a hot Offensive start to their careers, with Banchero shooting 44 percent and Mathurin shooting 46 percent from the field.

Keegan Murray, the clear third man among the top, is averaging 17.4 points in his five contests. The only other two rookies averaging double-digit points are Detroit’s Jaden Ivey and Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button