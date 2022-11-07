NBA Rookies: Koloko Adds Solidity in Pascal Siakam’s Absence – NBA Draft Digest

On Saturday, Toronto Raptors fans were met with bad news: star Pascal Siakam suffered another groin injury and would be sidelined for at least two weeks. But on Sunday, Rookie Christian Koloko did enough to hopefully calm some nerves.

With guard Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, Koloko, who has been filling in as the fifth starter for a few games, officially assumed Siakam’s spot. Not schematically, but he filled in as most 7-footers doL providing a rim-running shot Blocker who can often times pack the paint and provide a strong presence.

