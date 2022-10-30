NBA Rookies: Jalen Williams Has Strong Return as Mathurin, Murray Continues Hot Streaks – NBA Draft Digest

Thunder guard Jalen Williams played his first complete game and Bennedict Mathurin and Keegan Murray continued their fiery starts to the season in the NBA’s Saturday slate.

Williams played just five minutes in his Thunder debut on Oct. 18 before suffering an orbital fracture that caused him to miss the next four games. But he finally got his shot against the Mavericks.

Williams, the No. 12 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, came off the bench, played 27 minutes.

Offensively, Williams poured in 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. Defensively, he was everywhere, nabbing four steals and getting one block. He also dished out three assists and grabbed three rebounds.

