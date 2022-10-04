NBA Rookie Roundup: Rockets Impress in Preseason Opener – NBA Draft Digest

With NBA preseason games officially underway, the newest crop of players are already starting to make an impact.

Third overall selection Jabari Smith Jr, and 17th overall pick Tari Eason stood out among the field on Sunday night, scoring 21 points apiece en route to a 134-96 win over the Spurs.

Smith Jr.’s skills were on full display, as he finished 5-for-8 from beyond the arc, tacking on eight rebounds and two assists.

After a late, surprising move that sent Paolo Banchero to the Magic, Houston was able to snag Smith Jr. with their top selection. And they were probably fairly happy with the results.

