NBA Rookie Roundup: Newest Crop Shining in Preseason – NBA Draft Digest

With NBA preseason games officially underway, the newest crop of players are already starting to make an impact.

The Grizzlies, who took a league-high four draftees in the 2022 Draft, are already reaping their rewards.

In their 107-102 preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis’ rookies combined to score 64 points.

Second round selection Kennedy Chandler was the only Grizzlies’ rookie to crack the starting lineup, adding 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button