NBA Rookie Roundup: Newest Crop Shining in Preseason – NBA Draft Digest

With NBA preseason games officially underway, the newest crop of players are already starting to make an impact.

The Grizzlies, who took a league-high four draftees in the 2022 Draft, are already reaping their rewards.

In their 107-102 preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis’ rookies combined to score 64 points.

Second round selection Kennedy Chandler was the only Grizzlies’ rookie to crack the starting lineup, adding 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Memphis’ newest guard was highly productive, and could be first in line for the backup point guard role.

Well. 23 overall selection David Roddy led the way with 18 points on 5-for-12 shooting with two steals. First rounder Jake LaRavia tacked on 15 points on 50 percent shooting, and undrafted forward Kenny Lofton Jr. exploded for 17 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 5-for-8 from the field.

This is likely just the beginning for the Grizzlies newest core of players, who are set to see plenty of run as early as this season.

Other notable performances include a 12 point showing from Golden State’s Patrick Baldwin Jr., who finished 4-for-5 from 3-point land, and four points and assists apiece for Celtics’ guard JD Davison in just six minutes.

Washington’s Lottery selection, Johnny Davis, finished 0-for-7 from the field in his exhibition.

On Monday, Oklahoma City’s trio of Rookies takes on the Nuggets at 8 pm, and top overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Magic take on the Grizzlies at 7 pm

