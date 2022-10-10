NBA Rookie of the Year Favorites for 2022/23

With the start of the 2022/23 NBA season less than two months away, fans are already debating who will be the breakthrough stars this term.

Several leading bookmakers are offering odds on who will be the NBA Rookie of the Year, highlighting the prestigious nature of the award.

Numerous new betting sites have also jumped on the bandwagon by pricing up the market, and they appear to have narrowed it down to just a handful of contenders.

With that in mind, we look at the favorites to be crowned as the NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign.

Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic

With Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren likely to miss his rookie season with a foot injury, Banchero is the bookies’ favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Banchero was drafted number one overall by the Magic earlier this year and big things are expected of a player who shined in college basketball.

They performed extremely well for the Duke Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA tournament, helping the team reach the Final Four.

Magic have reached the play-offs just twice in the last 10 years – Banchero could be the player that helps them improve on that dismal record.

Keegan Murray – Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings raised plenty of eyebrows when they selected Murray fourth in the NBA draft, particularly with Jaden Ivey still up for grabs.

However, Murray’s three-point shooting ability makes him the ideal fit for a Kings team that hasn’t progressed to the post-season since 2005/06.

The Kings finished 24th in three-point shooting (34.4 percent) and in the same position for Offensive efficiency (109.6) last season.

Keegan averaged an impressive 39.8% three-pointers for the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2021/22 campaign, highlighting what he brings to the table for the Kings.

Jabari Smith Jr – Houston Rockets

Many respected pundits rated Smith Jr as the best pure shooter in the 2022 draft, and it is difficult to argue with that assessment.

The Rockets made Smith Jr the third overall pick and he demonstrated the wisdom of that decision with some fine performances during the NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas.

The 19-year-old showed there was much more to his game than shooting, using his enormous wingspan to produce some fabulous defensive plays.

He averaged 14.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals and could help the Rockets enjoy an exciting journey to the NBA Finals in the future.

Jaden Ivey – Detroit Pistons

Ivey has already drawn comparisons with Russell Westbrook – lofty praise for a player who has landed in a difficult spot in Detroit.

The Pistons have progressed to the play-offs just twice in the last 13 seasons and there is plenty of pressure on Ivey to deliver.

The 20-year-old has a similar work ethic to Westbrook – something the Pistons desperately need if they are to climb back up the NBA standings.

His passing and dribbling ability are also top-notch – skills that strengthen his hopes of winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award.