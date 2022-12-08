NBA Rookie Ladder: Williams, Nembhard See Spike in Production – NBA Draft Digest

The league’s newest group of players are continuing to forge roles on their respective squads. And grappling for positions as the best of the league’s newcomers in the process.

Through Dec. 8, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero has been far-and-away the most dominant rookie. Averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on the season, Banchero is playing closer to an All-Star than he is a frosh.

Following Banchero and finishing off the elite tier is Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin, who, via averaging 18.3 points on over 40 percent 3-point shooting this season, is giving other Sixth Man of the Year candidates a run for their money.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button