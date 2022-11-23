NBA Rookie Ladder: Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Moves Up

After making his debut on the official NBA Rookie ladder last week at No. 9, Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams moved up one spot following a solid week of play.

Averaging 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last week, Williams is emerging as a legitimate offensive and defensive contributor for Oklahoma City. Drafted twelfth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Williams offers a versatile combination due to his playmaking fluidity and 7-foot wingspan.

On the season, Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He’s started in four games this season, and has scored in double figures in five of his last six contests. He’s also shooting 52 percent from the field.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button