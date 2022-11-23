NBA Rookie Ladder: Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Moves Up

After making his debut on the official NBA Rookie ladder last week at No. 9, Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams moved up one spot following a solid week of play.

Averaging 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last week, Williams is emerging as a legitimate offensive and defensive contributor for Oklahoma City. Drafted twelfth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Williams offers a versatile combination due to his playmaking fluidity and 7-foot wingspan.

On the season, Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He’s started in four games this season, and has scored in double figures in five of his last six contests. He’s also shooting 52 percent from the field.

Williams makes the list on what has been a star-studded class thus far. Sharpshooter Bennedict Mathurin leads the way at No. 1, followed by Pistons’ guard Jaden Ivey and Magic star Paolo Banchero, who should make his return from injury soon.

Here is the full list:

1. Benedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

2. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

3. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Scroll to Continue

4. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

5. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

6. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

7. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

8. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

9. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

T10. AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

T10. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.