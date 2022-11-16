NBA Rookie Ladder: Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Makes First Appearance

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams has finally made his first appearance on the official NBA Rookie ladder.

With No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren out for the season due to a Lisfranc injury and Ousmane Dieng seeing plenty of G League minutes, Williams is likely the only Thunder Rookie left with a shot at earning some accolades.

Williams debuted at 9th on the ladder, averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his last handful of games.

Williams most notable performances came against Boston, scoring 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out two assists and nabbing one steal.

