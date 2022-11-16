NBA Rookie Ladder: Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Makes First Appearance

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams has finally made his first appearance on the official NBA Rookie ladder.

With No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren out for the season due to a Lisfranc injury and Ousmane Dieng seeing plenty of G League minutes, Williams is likely the only Thunder Rookie left with a shot at earning some accolades.

Williams debuted at 9th on the ladder, averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his last handful of games.

Williams most notable performances came against Boston, scoring 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out two assists and nabbing one steal.

The former Santa Clara guard has already started in three contests this year, playing in ten overall. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Alongside players like Bennedict Mathurin, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe and more, Williams occupies the Rookie ladder, which consists of the best 2022 Rookies through the early slate of the season. Thus far, it’s been a fairly competitive group, with a few who have been able to separate themselves near the top.

Williams and the Thunder look to continue their hot Offensive streak with a 6 pm game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

