NBA Rookie Ladder: OKC’s Jalen Williams Up to No. 7

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams continues to make his mark on the league in his debut season.

After moving up one spot on the official NBA Rookie ladder last week, Jalen Williams has again moved up, this time to No. 7.

Drafted No. 12 out of Santa Clara, Williams has been a great consolation prize for those who were excited to see second overall pick Chet Holmgren suit up for OKC this season. The wing has become a vital part of the Thunder rotation, most often adding bench scoring, defensive versatility and a dash of playmaking. He Ranks within the top-10 of the class in total points, assists, steals, blocks and FG%.

On the season, Williams is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 17 games.

In his last eight games, he scored 12.0 points per game on 47 percent shooting, grabbed 4.1 rebounds and dished out 2.8 assists.

His 3-point shot hasn’t come around just yet, just 27 percent, but he’s continued to be a respectable force on the Offensive end nonetheless.

Williams trails only Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Keegan Murray on the list. And lies ahead of Jalen Duren, AJ Griffin, Andrew Nembhard and Walker Kessler.

Williams and the Thunder, sans Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to a contusion, are back in action on Wednesday night with a game against short-handed San Antonio.

