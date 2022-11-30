NBA Rookie Ladder: OKC’s Jalen Williams Up to No. 7

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams continues to make his mark on the league in his debut season.

After moving up one spot on the official NBA Rookie ladder last week, Jalen Williams has again moved up, this time to No. 7.

Drafted No. 12 out of Santa Clara, Williams has been a great consolation prize for those who were excited to see second overall pick Chet Holmgren suit up for OKC this season. The wing has become a vital part of the Thunder rotation, most often adding bench scoring, defensive versatility and a dash of playmaking. He Ranks within the top-10 of the class in total points, assists, steals, blocks and FG%.

