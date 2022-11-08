NBA reviewing Spencer Dinwiddie’s claim on Tony Brothers stroke

The NBA is doing its due diligence on Spencer Dinwiddie’s claim that referee Tony Brothers made a NSFW insult towards him through his Dallas Mavericks teammates.

To recall, on Friday after the Mavs’ win against the Toronto Raptors, Dinwiddie Revealed to the media that Brothers called him a “b***ha** motherf****r.” The veteran guard said it happened after he was called for a technical foul during the game, and the official didn’t say it directly to his face but rather to his teammates.

“As a man, I would like to say I’m sorry, first and foremost. And secondarily, I would like to say, not only would I like my money back, but I would like to not be called a ‘b–ch a– motherf—er’ to my teammate,” Dinwiddie said in his presser after their 111 -110 wins. “So, if there’s anybody that feels that way about me — I’m not naming names — they can address me personally face to face because no Swear words were used in the direction of anybody personally.”

Now, according to Shams Charania of The Athleticthe NBA is “reviewing” the allegation made by Dinwiddie.

Shams Charania: “The NBA, I’m told, is reviewing that allegation that [Spencer] Dinwiddie spoke about on Friday night that Tony Brothers used those Profane words toward him.”@ChandlerParsons: “I used to see the dude and he looked like the angry bird.”pic.twitter.com/YdqqnJvfakhttps://t.co/QWti5h9VPC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 7, 2022

It remains to be seen what the NBA will do with regards to the issue. If proven true, it’s unlikely the NBA will not simply let it go unpunished. After all, it is a serious offense that goes against the values ​​that the league promotes.

For now, however, Spencer Dinwiddie and the rest of the Mavs’ fanbase will have to wait for the NBA’s investigation.