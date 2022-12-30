NBA Reveals Suspensions For Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Fight

Victims of two straight losses, the Orlando Magic looks to get back on a winning note with a home test against the Washington Wizards.

As a result of the altercation during Wednesday’s loss against the Detroit Pistons, Orlando will be without four of its players for Friday’s game.

Moe Wagner was handed a two-game suspension for his involvement, along with Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner who were each dealt one game a piece. As for the Pistons, Killian Hayes was suspended three games for his “MMA-illegal” punch, while Hamidou Diallo was also suspended for one game.

