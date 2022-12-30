NBA Reveals Suspensions For Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Fight

Victims of two straight losses, the Orlando Magic looks to get back on a winning note with a home test against the Washington Wizards.

As a result of the altercation during Wednesday’s loss against the Detroit Pistons, Orlando will be without four of its players for Friday’s game.

Moe Wagner was handed a two-game suspension for his involvement, along with Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner who were each dealt one game a piece. As for the Pistons, Killian Hayes was suspended three games for his “MMA-illegal” punch, while Hamidou Diallo was also suspended for one game.

Luckily for the Magic, its Lone saving grace in this unfortunate circumstance is that all nine suspensions do not need to be handled all at once.

Per the NBA’s league-mandated player minimum, teams must have at least eight players dress per game, forcing the Magic to stagger its suspensions over the next two contests.

So starting Friday, Moe Wagner, Anthony, Bamba, Carter and Hampton will sit and the remainder will serve their fines on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nevertheless, that is still a huge loss spread out over the next two games and will lead to some mix-ups in the rotation. But most importantly, leave the Magic without some much needed depth.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page