NBA Reveals Steph Curry is Most Popular Player on Social Media

Dominating 2022, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was undoubtedly the NBA’s most accomplished star over the last year. Capturing another Championship and his first Finals MVP award, while also reaching several milestones along the way, Curry was otherworldly in 2022.

Already one of the most popular athletes in the world, Curry’s incredible run during the 2021-22 season grew his popularity even more, and that was reflected by the social media traction he generated for the NBA. In a recent report from Sports Business Journal, it was revealed that Steph Curry was the most viewed player across the NBA’s social media platforms in 2022, receiving over 100M more views than the next closest player.

