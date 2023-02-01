NBA Reporters on Danny Green potential impact for Memphis Grizzlies

The newest toy tends to be the shiniest, so Danny Green’s light is sparkling right now.

The 13-year NBA Veteran is expected to make his debut for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday (6 pm, Bally Sports) against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green has been recovering from surgery after tearing his ACL and LCL in the Playoffs last season while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s hard to sum up what Green will bring to the Grizzlies. He’s a three-time NBA Champion who has been a knockdown shooter and quality wing defender throughout his career. Green is also a 35-year-old wing coming off a major knee injury on an expiring contract.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button