NBA Releases Explanation on Steph Curry’s Controversial Travel vs. Mavericks

In their last two minute report, the NBA confirmed that Steph Curry traveled in the final minute of the Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game on Tuesday night. Steph said after the game that he didn’t believe it was a trip, but the league released their explanation that confirmed the violation.

The NBA’s explanation read, “Curry (GSW) gathers the ball on his right foot and steps back with his left foot coming down and then his right foot. This establishes his left foot as his pivot foot. Curry proceeds to lift and replant his left pivot foot during his pump fake.”

