NBA Releases Explanation on Steph Curry’s Controversial Travel vs. Mavericks

In their last two minute report, the NBA confirmed that Steph Curry traveled in the final minute of the Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game on Tuesday night. Steph said after the game that he didn’t believe it was a trip, but the league released their explanation that confirmed the violation.

The NBA’s explanation read, “Curry (GSW) gathers the ball on his right foot and steps back with his left foot coming down and then his right foot. This establishes his left foot as his pivot foot. Curry proceeds to lift and replant his left pivot foot during his pump fake.”

After the game, Curry said, “Bang Bang situation. Dumb play by me to not take the layup. I got a little Confused on what the time and the score was, honestly went for the Hero shot. I didn’t think it was a journey to the point where you don’t let the play run out, but who am I to say?”

Steve Kerr added his thoughts, saying, “Calls are calls. Some go your way, some don’t. I guess the NBA is making an emphasis on plays like that. I don’t know if it was a journey or not, I haven’t seen it, but it’s gonna be really interesting to see – like if we’re gonna call that now, we gotta call it all the time, because it happens 30 times a game, guys change pivot feet. So I’m really happy the officials are gonna emphasize it, but you gotta be consistent with it.”

While the call was controversial, it looks like the NBA got this one right. The question now, is can they be consistent with it?

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant’s Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De’Aaron Fox Trade Rumors