NBA Releases ‘A Nonstop NBA Christmas Spot Hyping the Christmas Day Games
The NBA released its 2022 Christmas spot titled “A Nonstop NBA Christmas” in anticipation of the annual NBA on Christmas Day five-game slate.
The new spot will debut during the NBA Finals rematch between the Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors game on Saturday, December 10 at 8:30 pm ET for the first night of the ABC primetime schedule, as well as starting today on the NBA App and all other @NBA social and digital platforms.
The Ultimate NBA superfan Non-Stop, who was initially Featured in the league’s tip-off campaign, Returns to preview the thrilling Christmas Day games this year on the set of a traditional children’s holiday play. Joined by an illustrious cast of NBA legends, musicians, influencers and young fans, the play is a fresh take on the iconic “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
You can see the new clip below.
The NBA Christmas Day Schedule is below.
NBA Christmas Day Schedule:
Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks (12 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics (5 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)