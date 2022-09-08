NBA Relaxes Dress Code for Coaches

Quarter-zips and sneakers are here to stay. According to NBA Insider Marc Steinthe NBA has communicated to coaches that team-branded leisure attire will continue to be allowed for the 2022-23 season.

The relaxed practice started during the end of the 2019-20 NBA season at the ‘Bubble’ in Orlando, Florida. However, all 30 coaches kept the tradition alive when they returned to their arenas.

