NBA referees admit ‘gut-wrenching’ LeBron James mistake

The NBA referees are going through it after missing a crucial call in the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game on Saturday.

In a tweet on Sunday, the NBA referees posted a message in response to a missed foul on LeBron James, which could’ve changed the outcome of the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss against the Celtics.

“Like everyone else, referees make mistakes,” the tweet read. “We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.”

James was fouled during the climax of the game – with the score tied at 105 and with less than five seconds on the clock at the end of regulation. The Lakers superstar was hit on his left arm by Jayson Tatum, but referees didn’t even sound a whistle, prompting James to scream at officials about the missed call.

Replays showed the clear foul – Los Angeles guard Patrick Beverley even tried to change referee Eric Lewis’ mind by showing a courtside camera but was rewarded with a technical instead. The evidence wasn’t enough – “The best player on earth can’t get a call. It’s amazing,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said postgame.







The Lakers were angry over the missed foul call on LeBron James on Saturday. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

“We don’t have room for error,” James said after Saturday’s game. “And it’s one of the best games we played all year. For it to fall on somebody else’s judgment, or non-judgment, it’s just ridiculous. It’s ridiculous.”

James also quoted tweeted a post that showed other recent game-altering missed calls that went against him and the Lakers, proclaiming, “I don’t understand. I truly don’t.”

The Lakers’ loss places them with a 23-27 record, best for 13th in the Western Conference, and 2.0 games out of a play-in spot.

With Post Wires