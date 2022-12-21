NBA referee Scott Wall BADLY rolls ankle by colliding with Jordan Poole in Warriors vs Knicks at MSG

The Warriors vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden momentarily went down to two referees Midway through the first quarter when official Scott Wall badly rolled his ankle after colliding with Jordan Poole.

Replays showed the 66-year-old Wall tipping over heavily onto the ball of his ankle as Poole cut in from the wing.

Hall appeared to almost tread on the back of Poole’s foot before Rolling his own but he was able to hobble off the court, suggesting it might not have been as bad as it first looked.

Remarkably though, Wall was back on the sideline a short while later. He resumed his position midway through the second quarter and looked to be ok.

Very rare you see a ref get injured mid-game. The Warriors and Knicks are now down to just two refs after one of them rolled his ankle on Jordan Poole’s foot. I’m not sure how Poole’s foot made that motion and didn’t get hurt. pic.twitter.com/AaOFfoEu3E — Kelly O’Meara Morales (@_itskellyo) December 21, 2022

Referee Scott Wall rolled his ankle on Jordan Poole’s foot and had to leave the floor. The Warriors and Knicks are now down to just two officials.pic.twitter.com/MhcLqAMaEq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 21, 2022

NBA official Scott Wall badly rolled his ankle after colliding with Jordan Poole (pictured)

Wall (center – No 31) needed helping off the court but managed to return in the second quarter

As soon as it happened, Wall immediately appeared to be in discomfort. He hopped for a second and fell to the ground as the play went on and needed to be helped leaving the court by his fellow officials.

They slowly left the court with around five minutes left in the first quarter, there were only two officials left in the game.

‘That ref Scott Wall had the worst ankle roll I’ve ever seen in my life, damn!’ one fan said on Twitter.

Another wrote: ‘Oh man, that was nasty. Hoping Scott Wall’s alright.’

The incident didn’t seem to distract Poole in action for Golden State on Tuesday night in New York. He finished the first quarter with 12 points, the top scorer for his team.

Oh man, that was nasty. Hoping Scott Wall’s alright. — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) December 21, 2022

Bruh that ref Scott Wall had the worst ankle roll I’ve ever seen in my life, damn! And it’s even more chopped bc it may not heal quickly at his age 😬 — TK (@TKamung) December 21, 2022