NBA Record: Who are the players with the most 3-pointers missed?

Basketball as a sport has evolved in such a way that three-pointers are now the most sought-after way to get points on the board in the NBA.

As is the case in all sports, those at the pinnacle start to shape the direction that it heads in, and Stephen Curry‘s style of play means that three-pointers are a major part of the sport.

Stephen Curry scores 16 straight baskets from long distance in a warm-upTwitter

Even for the best in the business, though, it doesn’t always go to plan. Some very big names have missed plenty of three-pointer attempts in their time, Mostly because they’ve taken so many.

Who has missed the most three-pointers in NBA history?

Before Stephen Currythere were the likes of Reggie Miller and even Ray Allen as the most impactful long-distance shooters in the league.

But, more attempts normally mean more misses, so it is expected that some of the Greatest shooters ever will have the most Threes missed.

The top 10 of NBA players with the most three-pointers missed

James Harden: 4,583 Misses Ray Allen: 4,456 Misses Stephen Curry: 4,173 Misses Jamal Crawford: 4,158 Misses LeBron James: 4,046 Misses Reggie Miller: 3,926 Misses Vince Carter: 3,878 Misses Jason Terry: 3,728 Misses Kobe Bryant: 3,719 Misses Jason Kidd: 3,713 Misses

You can see from this list that there are some of the best three-point shooters in the game included here.

That’s simply because they were so good that they took many attempts and lasted a long time in the league.

There are current stars near the top, like James Harden at the very top of the list and Stephen Curry and LeBron James not far behind. They’ll add to those numbers before they reach retirement.

But, they’ll also sink many more as well, with Harden already the all-time NBA leader for three-point success.