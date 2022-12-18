NBA Recap: Wizards lose to Clippers 102-93

The Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, 102-93. It’s their ninth straight loss overall.

Washington got off to a nice start in this one shooting 57 percent from the field in the first half, while the Clippers struggled mightily from the field shooting under 40 percent the entire half. You can see how much Kristaps Porzingis’ presence mattered to this team on the defensive end. The Clippers struggled to score around the basket, which was a complete contrast to the Wizards game against the Nuggets the other night.

Clippers looking to jump start their offense, they began to get Kawhi Leonard more touches and he delivered some big baskets despite most of the rest of the team struggling, delivering 15 first half points, which kept the Clippers in the game after trailing by as many as 15

For much of the game, it felt as though the Wizards were in control and in position to put the Clippers away, but the Wizards struggled to put a run together to put them away. The team struggled to find ways to take advantage of Porzingis’ size on the Offensive end and had no one else who could put points on the board.

As the 2nd half progressed, the Clippers started shooting better, taking control of the game midway through the 4th and didn’t look back. As Drew Gooden would say, that’s all she wrote. Wizards lose their 9th straight game, 102-93. They will stay in Los Angeles to face the Lakers tomorrow night.

Key Stat: Offensive Rebounding

Whenever a team is struggling to make shots, the last thing you want to do is give them more chances to score and the Wizards did just that. The Clippers gained 12 Offensive rebounds which lead to 17 2nd chance points.

Much Better Paint Defense

After giving up a record 98 points in the paint against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, the Wizards played much Cleaner defense in the paint, only giving up 38 points. Perhaps Porzingis’ presence helped, but there appeared to be an emphasis on protecting the paint more and it at least helped the Wizards stay in control for much of the game.