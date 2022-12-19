NBA Recap: Wizards lose 10th straight, this time to Lakers 119-117

It’s safe to say that the Washington Wizards want to win more than any other team in the NBA. After all, they have the NBA’s longest losing streak. Unfortunately, they still have the longest losing streak after a 119-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Washington was able to keep the score relatively even in the first quarter, but allowed the Lakers to shoot 63.6 percent from the field in the second quarter and head into Halftime with a 66-52 lead. LeBron James scored 15 of his team-high 33 points then for LA.

The Wizards were able to make a big comeback in the third quarter, shooting 56.5 percent from the field, with Bradley Beal, who returned from a hamstring injury and Kristaps Porzingis scoring a combined 24 of Washington’s 36 points in the period. They held the Lakers to just 33.3 percent shooting which allowed them to head into the fourth quarter with an 88-87 lead.

Washington was able to keep the game close and was tied 115-all and 117-all with less than 30 seconds left in the game. However, James dunked the ball for the Lakers with 27 seconds left and assisted Thomas Bryant for another dunk with just 7.4 seconds left. A Kuzma three point attempt on the following possession was not enough. Bryant, who played for the Wizards last season, scored 17 points tonight.

Beal scored 29 points in his return and Kuzma added 22 points for Washington. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 more points.

The Wizards will begin the second half of their west coast road trip by heading to Phoenix to play the Suns on Tuesday. Tip off is at 9 pm ET. See you then.