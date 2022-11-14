NBA recap: Davis outduels Durant, career-highs for Garland, Embiid & more

Tthey Los Angeles Lakers (3-10) defeated the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) at Crypto.com Arena in just one of seven action-packed NBA games played on Sunday, November 13.

Anthony Davis scored 37 points to go with 18 rebounds, outdueling Kevin Durantwho recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

LeBron James (muscle strain) did not play against the Nets and Lonnie Walker IV took over the scoring role, putting up 25 points in 30 minutes of action.

Kyrie Irving is still serving a suspension and did not travel with the team, while Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and Seth Curry (load management) were sidelined.

Russell Westbrook finished the night with 14 points, 12 assists and a block on KD in 28 minutes off the bench, helping the Lakers put an end to a five-game skid.

Warriors lose to Kings as Curry struggles shooting

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (5-8) fell to the Sacramento Kings (6-6) at Golden 1 Center.

Curry, 34, struggled with his shooting, going 3-for-9 from beyond the arc and 9-for-17 from the floor for 27 points.

Andrew Wiggins (26), Jordan Poole (18) and Klay Thompson (17) combined for 61 points, but it was not enough to overcome five Kings players in double-digit scoring.

Curry was coming off back-to-back games in which he scored at least 40 points.

Darius Garland nearly completes comeback

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5) nearly pulled off a Miracle comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-8) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Darius Garland scored a career-high 51 points, but D’Angelo Russell (30) and Karl-Anthony Towns (29) nearly combined for 60 to clinch the win.

Taurean Prince was a spark off the bench for Minnesota, scoring 19 points in just 22 minutes.

Anthony Edwardswho has been looking disconnected from the team as of late, struggled with his shot, finishing with just 10 points on 5-for-13 from the field.

NBA scores from Sunday, November 13

Thunder 145-135 Knicks

Grizzlies 92-102 Wizards

Timberwolves 129-124 Cavaliers

Jazz 98-105 Sixers

Nuggets 126-103 Bulls

Warriors 115-122 Kings

Nets 103-116 Lakers

The best performance of the day goes to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiidwho scored a career-high 59 points to defeat the Utah Jazz.