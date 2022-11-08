NBA recap: Curry goes for 47, Doncic puts up 36 on Durant, LeBron sits out & more

Tthey NBA had 15 games on Monday to raise awareness for people to go out and vote on Tuesday, a day of rest for the entire league.

Stephen Curry scored 47 points to just Barely will his Golden State Warriors (4-7) past the Sacramento Kings (3-6) at Chase Center.

Curry, 34, scored seven triples to complete the come-from-behind 116-113 win and to snap a five-game skid for Golden State.

Luka Doncicmeanwhile, scored 36 points to record a ninth consecutive game with 30+ points, enough to lead the Dallas Mavericks (6-3) past Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (4-7) by a score of 96-94.

The Los Angeles Lakers (2-8) are still the worst team in the league, this time getting blown out by the Utah Jazz (9-3) by a score of 139-116 as LeBron James sat courtside in street clothes due to left foot soreness.

There are no more undefeated teams in the 2022 NBA season after Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (9-1) fell to the Atlanta Hawks (7-3) without Trae Young.

Jayson Tatum drops 39 on the Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics (7-3) held off the Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) at FedEx Forum on the back of a 39-point performance by Jayson Tatum.

Tatum, 24, shot poorly from beyond the arc at 3-for-11, but attacked the rim to constantly get to the Charity stripe.

And Morant led his team in scoring with 30 points and Desmond Bane put up 19, not enough to overcome Tatum.

While Tatum was the leading scorer, it was Marcus Smart who took control of the game with 15 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Smart, 28, had the highlight of the day when he scored a left-handed floater and the foul.

All NBA scores for Monday, November 8

Wizards 108-100 Hornets

Rockets 134-127 Magic

Thunder 103-112 Pistons

Pelicans 122-129 Pacers

Suns 88-100 Sixers

Bucks 98-117 Hawks

Trail Blazers 110-107 Heat

Raptors 97-111 Bulls

Celtics 109-106 Grizzlies

Knicks 120-107 Timberwolves

Nuggets 115-109 Spurs

Nets 94-96 Mavericks

Kings 113-116 Warriors

Lakers 116-139 Jazz

Cavaliers 117-119 Clippers