NBA recap: Bron and AD lose at the buzzer, Zion vs. Shai, Durant in MVP mode

Tthey Los Angeles Lakers (7-12) blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to the Indiana Pacers (12-8) with a buzzer-beater in the LeBron James–Anthony Davis Reunion game is Monday.

The Lakers were firing on all cylinders, especially Russell Westbrookwho scored 24 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the floor in 27 minutes of action off the bench.

Westbrook, 34, scored two triples, grabbed four rebounds and dished out six assists, while Bron (21) and AD (25) combined for 46 points.

Role players for the Purple & Gold offered very little in this home contest, leading to the game-winning triple by the Pacers guard Andrew Nembhardtwho finished the game with 12 points on four makes from deep.

Tyrese Haliburton was the one who found Nembhard for the buzzer-beater, tallying his 14th assist of the night to go with 24 points.

Zion Williamson vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-8) defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-13) in a Showdown featuring superstars Zion Williamson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 24, continued his Incredible 2022 NBA season with 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

He struggled with his shot due to New Orleans constantly fouling him, but Gilgeous-Alexander looked comfortable living on the free throw line.

Williamson, 22, put up a team-high 23 points, plus eight rebounds and eight assists.

They got help from teammates Trey Murphy (20) and Jose Alvarado (15) in the scoring department instead of the sidelined Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

Kevin ‘Bleeping’ Durant drops 45 on Paolo Banchero

Kevin Durant scored 45 points on 79% shooting from the field to help the Brooklyn Nets (11-11) defeat the Orlando Magic (5-16).

Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero held his own against KD on the Offensive end with 24 points, but struggled defensively.

Bol Bol Shocked viewers with a 24-point performance and a late bucket from beyond the arc to keep Orlando close on the scoreboard.

Kyrie Irving (20), Nic Claxton (17) and Joe Harris (17) contributed double-digit scoring, while Ben Simmons went scoreless in 11 minutes of play before walking off the court with an injury.

Franz Wagner (21) and Gary Harris (19) reached double-digit scoring in the absence of Cole Anthonywho has been out since late October.

NBA scores for Monday, November 29

Hawks 101-104 Sixers

Timberwolves 127-142 Wizards

Magic 102-109 Nets

Hornets 105-140 Celtics

Cavaliers 88-100 Raptors

Thunder 101-105 Pelicans

Bulls 114-107 Jazz

Rockets 113-129 Nuggets

Sun 122-117 Kings

Pacers 116-115 Lakers