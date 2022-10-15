NBA ranking: The top preseason scorers (on record)

Preseason is the time when NBA teams get into shape, coaches try different rotations and strategies, and players with non-guaranteed deals fight for their (basketball) lives to make the roster while superstars usually take it slow.

Searching for the top scorers in those preseason games since 1998-99, the list is filled with some of the biggest names the league has ever seen, though. Not only is Vince Carter Well. 1 all-time in preseason scoring, but No. 2 is Ray Allen, well 3 is Carmelo Anthony, well 4 is Kobe Bryant and No. 5 is Kevin Garnett.

Below, check out the full list of the NBA’s all-time leading scorers.