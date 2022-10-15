NBA ranking: The top preseason scorers (on record)
Preseason is the time when NBA teams get into shape, coaches try different rotations and strategies, and players with non-guaranteed deals fight for their (basketball) lives to make the roster while superstars usually take it slow.
Searching for the top scorers in those preseason games since 1998-99, the list is filled with some of the biggest names the league has ever seen, though. Not only is Vince Carter Well. 1 all-time in preseason scoring, but No. 2 is Ray Allen, well 3 is Carmelo Anthony, well 4 is Kobe Bryant and No. 5 is Kevin Garnett.
Below, check out the full list of the NBA’s all-time leading scorers.
2,014 points in 134 preseason games (15.03 ppg)
1,973 points in 120 preseason games (16.44 ppg)
1,915 points in 112 preseason games (17.10 ppg)
1,860 points in 108 preseason games (17.22 ppg)
1,850 points in 125 preseason games (14.80 ppg)
1,828 points in 127 preseason games (14.39 ppg)
1,818 points in 123 preseason games (14.78 ppg)
1,785 points in 115 preseason games (15.52 ppg)
1,724 points in 112 preseason games (15.39 ppg)
1,635 points in 123 preseason games (13.29 ppg)
1,582 points in 123 preseason games (12.86 ppg)
1,558 points in 124 preseason games (12.56 ppg)
1,517 points in 92 preseason games (16.49 ppg)
1,424 points in 78 preseason games (18.26 ppg)
1,406 points in 114 preseason games (12.33 ppg)
1,330 points in 113 preseason games (11.77 ppg)
1,316 points in 101 preseason games (13.03 ppg)
1,306 points in 89 preseason games (14.67 ppg)
1,304 points in 71 preseason games (18.37 ppg)
1,298 points in 94 preseason games (13.81 ppg)
1,286 points in 93 preseason games (13.83 ppg)
1,285 points in 69 preseason games (18.62 ppg)
1,279 points in 103 preseason games (12.42 ppg)
1,277 points in 72 preseason games (17.74 ppg)
1,269 points in 103 preseason games (12.32 ppg)
1,262 points in 77 preseason games (16.39 ppg)
1,259 points in 83 preseason games (15.17 ppg)
1,258 points in 95 preseason games (13.24 ppg)
1,256 points in 122 preseason games (10.30 ppg)
1,254 points in 121 preseason games (10.36 ppg)
