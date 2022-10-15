NBA ranking: The top preseason scorers (on record)

Preseason is the time when NBA teams get into shape, coaches try different rotations and strategies, and players with non-guaranteed deals fight for their (basketball) lives to make the roster while superstars usually take it slow.

Searching for the top scorers in those preseason games since 1998-99, the list is filled with some of the biggest names the league has ever seen, though. Not only is Vince Carter Well. 1 all-time in preseason scoring, but No. 2 is Ray Allen, well 3 is Carmelo Anthony, well 4 is Kobe Bryant and No. 5 is Kevin Garnett.

Below, check out the full list of the NBA’s all-time leading scorers.

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

2,014 points in 134 preseason games (15.03 ppg)

1,973 points in 120 preseason games (16.44 ppg)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

1,915 points in 112 preseason games (17.10 ppg)

Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

1,860 points in 108 preseason games (17.22 ppg)

1,850 points in 125 preseason games (14.80 ppg)

Tim Duncan

Andy Lyons/Allsport

1,828 points in 127 preseason games (14.39 ppg)

1,818 points in 123 preseason games (14.78 ppg)

1,785 points in 115 preseason games (15.52 ppg)

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

1,724 points in 112 preseason games (15.39 ppg)

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

1,635 points in 123 preseason games (13.29 ppg)

Zach Randolph, Sacramento Kings

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

1,582 points in 123 preseason games (12.86 ppg)

1,558 points in 124 preseason games (12.56 ppg)

Elsa Hasch/Allsport

1,517 points in 92 preseason games (16.49 ppg)

Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

TOM MIHALEK/AFP via Getty Images

1,424 points in 78 preseason games (18.26 ppg)

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

1,406 points in 114 preseason games (12.33 ppg)

1,330 points in 113 preseason games (11.77 ppg)

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

1,316 points in 101 preseason games (13.03 ppg)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

1,306 points in 89 preseason games (14.67 ppg)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

1,304 points in 71 preseason games (18.37 ppg)

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

1,298 points in 94 preseason games (13.81 ppg)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

1,286 points in 93 preseason games (13.83 ppg)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

1,285 points in 69 preseason games (18.62 ppg)

1,279 points in 103 preseason games (12.42 ppg)

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

1,277 points in 72 preseason games (17.74 ppg)

1,269 points in 103 preseason games (12.32 ppg)

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images

1,262 points in 77 preseason games (16.39 ppg)

1,259 points in 83 preseason games (15.17 ppg)

Nick Laham/Getty Images

1,258 points in 95 preseason games (13.24 ppg)

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

1,256 points in 122 preseason games (10.30 ppg)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

1,254 points in 121 preseason games (10.36 ppg)

