Once a star from obscurity and now NBA’s most eagerly awaited prospect, Victor Wembanyama’s name is taking up a lot of room. But the way the NBA brought his name across the ocean was a masterstroke. The business is being run rather smoothly.

Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA has executed a deal that has helped the league bring a coveted name from Europe for a cut price.

We think it is more than just a cut price, it is close to a steal. To find a name like Wembanyama from obscurity and showcase his talent, AND have the NBA salivating over such a prospect, all for just a 6-digit sum? Genius.

How did the NBA win streaming rights for just $138,000?

The NBA’s shrewd business model is something every business school should be studying about. The world had heard of Victor Wembanyama, but they had never seen him in action.

Adam Silver, using his smarts decided to pick up the streaming rights for all of Victor Wembanyama’s games for a measly $138,000.

The NBA saw the strikingly low overhead and decided that it was time to make “Wemby” the next face of the NBA. They have been promoting him across all social media channels.

Similar to the Frenzy during LeBron James’ high school games, which required a $100 entry, the NBA’s goals are clear.

Victor Wembanyama’s game is simply Peerless

Every time we watch Wembanyama play, we can see a facet of his game that proves to us that he is more than ready for the NBA. A prospect to Trump all prospects, Victor Wembanyama is simply peerless.



The race to the bottom has also never been anything like this. Teams from all over the league are still stuck in the middle. Should they try to win or just blow it all up?

Victor Wembanyama is a man who will challenge the NBA. But the only question remains, will he Survive the toughness?

