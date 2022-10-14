NBA promotes 4 referees to 2022-23 officiating staff

NEW YORK – NBA G League referees Cheryl Flores, Robert Hussey, Matt Kallio and Dannica Mosher have been promoted to full-time NBA staff officials for the 2022-23 season, it was announced today by Monty McCutchen, NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Referee Development and Training.

“Cheryl, Robert, Matt and Dannica have demonstrated the ability and professionalism required to be a Fulltime NBA officiating staff member,” said McCutchen. “We are excited for them to have reached this milestone in their careers.”

Flores and Mosher joined Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Simone Jelks, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago, Jenna Schroeder and Danielle Scott to bring the total of female full-time officials to eight for the 2022-23 season.

The 2022-23 NBA regular season will tip off on Tuesday, Oct. 18 with a doubleheader on TNT as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics (7:30 pm ET) and the Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers (10 pm ET).

New Full-Time NBA Staff Officials

Cheryl Flores has officiated nine seasons in the NBA G League and 10 seasons in the WNBA. She worked the G League and WNBA Finals in 2022. Flores refereed 12 regular-season NBA games as a non-staff official during the 2021-22 season. She has 13 years of collegiate officiating experience, including the Women’s Final Four in 2019 and the Women’s National Championship Game in 2021.

Robert Hussey has officiated five seasons in the NBA G League and two campaigns in the WNBA. They worked the G League Finals and WNBA Playoffs last season. During the 2021-22 NBA season, he refereed 10 regular-season NBA games as a non-staff official. Hussey officiated for five seasons at both the collegiate and high school levels.

Matt Kallio is the first international official to join the Fulltime NBA officiating staff. The Edmonton, Alberta native has seven seasons of NBA G League and four seasons of WNBA officiating experience. He worked 10 NBA regular-season games as a non-staff official during the 2021-22 season. Kallio has been a FIBA ​​official since 2012 and was assigned to officiate at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Dannica Mosher has four seasons of NBA G League officiating experience and five seasons in the WNBA. She worked the G League Finals and the WNBA Finals last season. She also officiated 12 NBA regular-season games as a non-staff official during the 2021-22 season. Her officiating career includes eight years at the collegiate level and five years at the high school level.