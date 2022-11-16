NBA Preview: Wizards play Thunder on Wednesday

The Washington Wizards went 4-for-4 since Beal was sidelined. Just saying… Here’s the preview.

Game info

Game time: 7 pm ET, Wednesday, Nov. 16

Where: Capital One Arena, DC

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries: For the Wizards, Taj Gibson and Delon Wright are still out at the time of writing. Beal has cleared Protocols and could be back in the line-up. For the Thunder, Tre Mann and Darius Bazley were out at the time of writing, with Tre Mann upgraded to Day-to-Day.

What to look for

The Thunder have started the season much better than many might have expected. Their young core is showing a lot of promise and SGA is putting up a Monstrous season-start so far, with All-Star worthy stats. In part thanks to SGA, the Thunder have been good offensively and have only been kept below 100 points twice this season. In fact, in three of their last four games they have scored above 130 points a night… with SGA already posting 9 games of 30+ points. The Thunder were most recently quite close to beating the Celtics in Boston…

On the other hand, the Wizards have put together 4 straight wins in the absence of Beal. Is this a trend, or a fluke? Is Beal’s lackluster defense a reason behind this? This game will be a good testing ground for these conundrums.

Also, it will be interesting to see if players like Avdija and Goodwin, who have had some good Offensive showings in Beal’s absence, can continue that even with Beal’s high usage.

The Wizards will have a rare 3 day rest coming into this game, while the Thunder a 2 day window since their loss in Boston. Should be an interesting and fun game.

Here are some highlights from the last time these teams matched up: