NBA Preview: Wizards at Heat on Friday

The NBA scheduled three Wizards vs. Heat games in one week. Why wait for April for a playoff type competition? So far this has produced two exciting games. Let’s see how the third one will pan out.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 pm ET

Where: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Wizards: Delon Wright (out), Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Monte Morris (day-to-day)

Heat: Jimmy Butler (out), Duncan Robinson, Max Strus (day-to-day)

The second time a charm for the Wizards?— The Wizards were short on Wednesday as Miami got a few of their key players back from injury, notably Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. With Beal still Day-to-Day the Wizards will need others to step up. Unfortunately, Porzingis had a rather mediocre game on Wednesday, but perhaps that means he is due for a bounce-back the second time around. On the other hand, the Heat seem to click better with each rep, and so the Wizards might not be able to get away as they did last week when the squeaked a 1-point win in OT over the much more decimated Heat.

Deni Avdija is showing up — Deni almost had himself his first career triple double. Deni’s stat line was quite impressive: 12 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block. With Deni’s confidence on offense increasing, he could be ready for his breakthrough.

Perimeter defense — The Wizards started the season as one of the better defensive teams in the league, but on Wednesday they allowed Miami to score 39 percent of their Threes (16 of 41). Either that will have to improve on Friday, or else they will have to stock bricking Threes themselves (the Wizards went for 10 of 38, for 26 percent). Kuzma (2 for 13) and Porzingis (2 for 9) were the culprits here, as the rest of the team short 6 for 16, which is quite fine at 37.5 percent.

Here are the highlights of yesterday’s game: