NBA Preview: Burning Questions Entering Timberwolves Training Camp

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige to discuss the burning questions they have in advance of the Minnesota Timberwolves training camp.

Kyle will be joining the Dane Moore NBA Podcast every Friday during the NBA season to talk Wolves, the NBA at-large, and pump up the vibes heading into the weekend. You can still catch him on SKOR North’s Flagrant Howls with Phil Mackey every week as well.

What do we not know now that we may be able to learn about through access in training camp and by watching the games this preseason?

Questions discussed include:

— How exactly will the All-NBA Target Centers (Karl-Anthony Towns + Rudy Gobert) experiment work?

— Where does Jaylen Nowell fall in the playing time pecking order compared to Veteran guard additions Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes?

— How will Head Coach Chris Finch’s rotation play out?

— What will Finch have to say about how aggressive the defensive scheme will be now that Gobert, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year recipient, is in the mix?

— Is Jaden McDaniels worth it?

— How’s everyone’s jumper looking (specifically Kyle Anderson and Jaden McDaniels)?

— Who will be the player to step up and take charge of the locker room following Patrick Beverley’s departure?

— How often is D’Angelo Russell initiating the offense vs. how often is Anthony Edwards initiating the offense?

