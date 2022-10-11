NBA Preseason: Thunder Trio, Keegan Murray Lead Rookies in Sunday Slate – NBA Draft Digest

The NBA preseason continues to chug along, with several of the Leagues newest crop continuing to impact their new teams.

Leading the way for the 2022 Rookies in the slate of six Sunday games were Oklahoma City Thunder hybrid Jalen Williams and Sacramento forward Keegan Murray.

With a plethora of guards out due to various factors, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, Williams used to run the Thunder offense. And run it he did.

In 25 minutes off the bench, Williams finished with 13 assists, surgically dicing up Ra’Anana Maccabi. Williams finished the game with 15 points on 4-for-6 shooting, four rebounds and two steals as well.

Ousmane Dieng, drafted 11th overall by Oklahoma City in exchange for three first round selections, saw his first start of the preseason. He finished with 18 points while shooting 8-for-12 from the floor, tacking on four assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Arkansas’ draftee Jaylin Williams also had himself a solid game, finishing with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Murray continued to show why he’s NBA-ready, pouring on 16 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block in just 23 minutes of play off the bench.

Other notables include Shaedon Sharpe, who scored eight points with two 3-pointers.

The NBA regular season continues to inch closer, with another four preseason games slated to play out on Monday.

