NBA Preseason: Thunder Trio, Keegan Murray Lead Rookies in Sunday Slate – NBA Draft Digest

The NBA preseason continues to chug along, with several of the Leagues newest crop continuing to impact their new teams.

Leading the way for the 2022 Rookies in the slate of six Sunday games were Oklahoma City Thunder hybrid Jalen Williams and Sacramento forward Keegan Murray.

With a plethora of guards out due to various factors, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, Williams used to run the Thunder offense. And run it he did.

In 25 minutes off the bench, Williams finished with 13 assists, surgically dicing up Ra’Anana Maccabi. Williams finished the game with 15 points on 4-for-6 shooting, four rebounds and two steals as well.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button