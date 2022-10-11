NBA Preseason: Thunder Take on Pistons in Rebuilding Grudge Match

At 6 pm on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons will face off in a Rebuilding Grudge match.

Of course, there’s no real rivalry behind the Thunder and Pistons matchups currently, but there could be soon. With multiples of some of the best young players under the age of 25, the Thunder and Pistons could be on the opposite end of the standings in the next few years.

With strikingly similar players, rebuilding paths and trajectories, Oklahoma City and Detroit have walked hand in hand through the NBA’s muddiest waters in the past few seasons. And it’s likely they’ll emerge as contenders at a similar time.

