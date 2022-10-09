NBA Preseason: Rookies Leaders Through Early Slate – NBA Draft Digest

Through a few games for each NBA team, several Rookies are already starting to show their impact.

Most notably is Houston’s Tari Eason, who thus far has been a revelation for the Rockets. A second-year forward out of LSU, Eason was drafted 17th overall in 2022, but is proving why many praised him as a potential steal post-draft.

Through two games, Eason is averaging 22.5 points on 60 percent shooting, nine rebounds and two steals.

Third overall selection Jabari Smith Jr. poured in 21 points while shooting 5-for-8 from three in an impressive preseason opener.

[Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports]

Scoring-wise, Pacers’ guard Bennedict Mathurin has made an instant impact. Through two games he is averaging 17.0 points in just 18 minutes per game.

Eason leads all rookies, followed by Smith Jr., Mathurin and then undrafted Grizzlies’ forward Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Other notables in the scoring department include Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, who poured in 16 points in his lone contest with the Kings and Detroit’s Jaden Ivey, who is averaging 15 points through two games alongside star Cade Cunningham.

Defensively, several rookies have already shown their worth.

New Orleans’ hybrid Dyson Daniels has already nabbed eight steals and a pair of blocks through two games.

The NBA preseason slate continues with six games on Sunday night as we get ever closer to the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

