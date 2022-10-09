NBA Preseason: Rookies Leaders Through Early Slate – NBA Draft Digest

Through a few games for each NBA team, several Rookies are already starting to show their impact.

Most notably is Houston’s Tari Eason, who thus far has been a revelation for the Rockets. A second-year forward out of LSU, Eason was drafted 17th overall in 2022, but is proving why many praised him as a potential steal post-draft.

Through two games, Eason is averaging 22.5 points on 60 percent shooting, nine rebounds and two steals.

Third overall selection Jabari Smith Jr. poured in 21 points while shooting 5-for-8 from three in an impressive preseason opener.

