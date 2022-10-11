NBA Preseason: Rookies Eason, Jovic Continue Hot Starts – NBA Draft Digest

With the NBA regular season just one week away, the NBA preseason continues to churn along, with several Rookies continuing to make impacts to their new squads.

Tari Eason, the 17h overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, continues to play well above his age for the Houston Rockets.

Through three games, Eason is averaging 20.7 points per game while shooting 64 percent from the field and 44 percent from three.

Eason, quite frankly, has looked unstoppable. He’s also bringing down 10 rebounds and nabbing 1.7 steals per contest.

