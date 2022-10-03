NBA Preseason: Nuggets Provide Big Test for Thunder Paint Players

The Denver Nuggets roster is flush with size and big men, the Oklahoma City roster on the other hand isn’t as lucky.

The Nuggets and Thunder tip off Monday night to begin each teams preseason slate, the two teams have polar opposite goals for this season, but the meeting is beneficial.

The Nuggets have sky high aspirations for this season, while OKC is just playing for the end of the year again.

The Nuggets provide a nice early test for OKC’s small roster and can help gauge how OKC will be able to fair against teams with true big men in the paint.

