NBA Preseason: Mathurin Continues Fiery Start with Pacers – NBA Draft Digest

The sixth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Bennedict Mathurin, is playing like a man with something to prove.

On the outside looking in of what was heralded as a top-5 of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr. and Keegan Murray, Mathurin is very much the type to take Criticism in stride and use it.

And using it he is.

In three games, Mathurin is averaging 20.3 points on 52 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Most recently, the former Arizona standout scored a blistering 27 points against the Knicks on 8-for-13 shooting in 30 minutes off the bench. He finished with four rebounds, and one assist and Steal a piece.

