NBA Preseason GAMETHREAD: Houston Rockets (2-0) @ Miami HEAT (2-1)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (2-1) will continue to rest several players, including Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, as they get set to host the Houston Rockets (2-0) at FTX Arena on Monday for their fourth preseason game.

The game will air on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Jimmy Butler – Out: rest
  • Bam Adebayo – Out: rest
  • Kyle Lowry – Out: rest
  • Tyler Herro – Out: knee
  • Omer Yurtseven – Out: ankle
  • Caleb Martin – Out: knee

HOUSTON:

  • Eric Gordon – Day-To-Day
  • Jabari Smith Jr. – Day-To-Day

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 pm EST

Starting Lineups

Rockets Position Heat
Jalen Green PG Gabe Vincent
Kevin Porter Jr. SG Victor Oladipo
Kenyon Martin Jr. SF Max Strus
Jae’Sean Tate PF Haywood Highsmith
Alperen Sengun C DeWayne Dedmon

