NBA Preseason GAMETHREAD: Houston Rockets (2-0) @ Miami HEAT (2-1)

The Miami Heat (2-1) will continue to rest several players, including Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, as they get set to host the Houston Rockets (2-0) at FTX Arena on Monday for their fourth preseason game.

Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all given Tonight off for rest vs. Rockets. Also out: Tyler Herro (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Caleb Martin (knee). So, well, not a dress rehearsal. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 10, 2022

The game will air on Bally Sports at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler – Out: rest

Bam Adebayo – Out: rest

Kyle Lowry – Out: rest

Tyler Herro – Out: knee

Omer Yurtseven – Out: ankle

Caleb Martin – Out: knee

HOUSTON:

Eric Gordon – Day-To-Day

Jabari Smith Jr. – Day-To-Day

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 pm EST