NBA Preseason: Breaking Down Shaedon Sharpe’s First NBA Action – NBA Draft Digest

With the start of the NBA pre-season we finally got our chance to see the man of mystery, Shaedon Sharpe, in game action. After sitting out his one season at the University of Kentucky the No. 7 overall draft pick by the Portland Trailblazers also had his NBA Summer League cut short by an injury.

All stats used in this article, and the video breakdowns, are from the Trailblazers 5 pre season games that include a game against Maccabi Ra’anana.

Sharpe comes into his rookie season with plenty of hype and excitement, but also a few questions about his game. While there’s no way all of these questions can be answered after five pre-season games, we did finally see the foundation of his strengths and weaknesses.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button